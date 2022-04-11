IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    In The sPODlight: Journalist infiltrates the MAGA and QAnon World

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

In The sPODlight: Journalist infiltrates the MAGA and QAnon World

Bridget Todd, Communications Director of Ultraviolet and Host of “There Are No Girls On The Internet” podcast, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her conversation with a white female who went undercover in QAnon and MAGA communities, what insights her reporting uncovered, and her thoughts on Republican treatment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.April 11, 2022

    In The sPODlight: Journalist infiltrates the MAGA and QAnon World

