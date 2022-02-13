In The sPODlight: Hosts of ‘Dateable’ podcast share their best Valentine’s Day advice
05:10
Co-hosts of ‘Dateable’ podcast, Yue Xu and Julie Krafchick join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how to manage Valentine’s Day expectations and their best advice for single people dealing with ‘FOMO’ during the holiday. “If you are not currently in a relationship, think about this holiday as a way of showing your love and giving love,” Xu says.Feb. 13, 2022
‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation
