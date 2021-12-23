IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation

    03:55

  • "We can’t accept his no." Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on how Congress can move forward with BBB

    04:12

  • “We have to get Manchin back to the table.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) on bringing Manchin back to BBB

    03:09

  • Dr. Adalja answers viewer questions about omicron, boosters, holiday gatherings, and more

    07:06

  • Investigating Trump: Manhattan DA prepares charges against former president

    05:41

  • "It’s about making sure this never happens again": The need for accountability in the January 6 investigation

    05:22

  • “A giant waiting-room for asylum seekers”: Angela Kocherga on the future of the Mexican border

    04:17

  • In The sPODlight: ‘No Compromise’ Podcast and the Rhetoric of Pro-Gun Culture in America 

    05:09

  • "It has the potential to go off the rails." Trump loyalists infiltrate election posts ahead of 2024

    04:41

  • The Importance of Abortion Access and the Consequences of a Post-Roe America 

    05:38

  • “The right to bear arms comes with the right to safely store them.” Sandy Hook parent on accountability after school shootings

    04:29

  • In The sPODlight: Co-Hosts of “Boom! Lawyered” break down this week's landmark abortion case

    08:21

  • Americans face Christmas Tree and Santa Clause shortages this Holiday season

    03:26

  • Dr. Hotez: "Whether it’s delta or omicron, the playbook is the same."

    04:57

  • “We’re not mad at these people.” Emergency Room Doctor on Unvaccinated Patients, Winter Surge, and Omicron Fears

    06:05

  • “One battle in a larger war”: The political and cultural fallout of the Charlottesville rally verdict

    03:43

  • Civil Rights Attorney on Takeaways from Rittenhouse and Arbery Verdicts 

    04:00

  • Michigan Teacher Quits After Being Asked To Take Down Pride Flag

    04:23

  • In The sPODlight: Tips and Tricks for First-Time Thanksgiving Hosts

    05:23

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation

03:55

Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney and host of 'Talking Feds' podcast, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the human cost of inflation, as well as the political dangers it poses for the Biden administration and the Democratic party ahead of the midterms.Dec. 23, 2021

  • Now Playing

    In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation

    03:55

  • "We can’t accept his no." Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on how Congress can move forward with BBB

    04:12

  • “We have to get Manchin back to the table.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) on bringing Manchin back to BBB

    03:09

  • Dr. Adalja answers viewer questions about omicron, boosters, holiday gatherings, and more

    07:06

  • Investigating Trump: Manhattan DA prepares charges against former president

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All