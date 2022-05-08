Jim Obergefell on potential ripple effect of overturning Roe: 'We're at a tipping point as a nation.'

Jim Obergefell, lead plaintiff in the case that made gay marriage legal, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss concerns that the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could lead to an attack on LGBTQ rights, including a potential threat to the marriage equality decision in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015). “We’re at a tipping point as a nation… we need to fight, we need to vote, and we need to stand up,” Obergefell says.May 8, 2022