    Jim Obergefell on potential ripple effect of overturning Roe: 'We're at a tipping point as a nation.'

    06:43
    ‘A moment of empowerment’: Women share abortion stories amid fury over SCOTUS opinion leak

    05:40

  • Woman who underwent illegal abortion 56 years ago speaks out about Roe v. Wade draft leak

    03:59

  • What more Democrats can do to protect abortion rights

    06:04

  • America prepares for post-Roe reality: ‘The past is going to be the future’

    07:49

  • Black woman named valedictorian 38 years after being snubbed by racist high school policy

    05:46

  • U.S. Air Force announces assistance for personnel impacted by anti-LGBTQ laws 

    04:12

  • ‘They are not the fringe anymore’: Co-hosts of ‘Democracy-ish’ podcast on the rise of white evangelical extremism in the GOP

    11:01

  • Mariupol City council member on need for evacuation: ‘Surrender to Russians is guaranteed death for them’

    04:02

  • What the West can learn from Ukraine’s response to Russia

    05:46

  • 'An issue of ethics and integrity': Texts reveal coordination between Trump White House and Fox News Hosts

    07:13

  • Will Elon Musk regret his decision to buy Twitter?

    05:25

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘It’s obvious where the evil is.’

    06:54

  • Ukrainian fighter pilot ‘Moonfish’ discusses war in the sky

    10:07

  • How McCarthy tapes and Meadows findings could impact January 6 investigation

    07:43

  • Why Wimbledon banning Russian players sets a harmful precedent for sports

    05:06

  • FL State Rep on DeSantis stripping Disney of special tax status: ‘This is petty and punitive politics.’

    03:07

  • Fmr. Ukraine Defense Minister on Russia’s Eastern push: ‘Our goal is to make sure [Putin’s] capabilities are destroyed.’

    05:42

  • Host of 'Fever Dreams' podcast breaks down latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories

    06:05

  • Michigan protests continue after fatal police shooting

    03:12

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Jim Obergefell on potential ripple effect of overturning Roe: 'We're at a tipping point as a nation.'

06:43

Jim Obergefell, lead plaintiff in the case that made gay marriage legal, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss concerns that the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could lead to an attack on LGBTQ rights, including a potential threat to the marriage equality decision in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015). “We’re at a tipping point as a nation… we need to fight, we need to vote, and we need to stand up,” Obergefell says.May 8, 2022

