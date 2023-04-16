How The Good Liars tried confronting NRA convention goers with facts

The Good Liars comedian duo Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig describe their recent visit to the 2023 NRA Convention, where they tried confronting attendees with facts about gun violence. Although Stiefler and Selvig debunked several false claims on the spot, attendees refused to acknowledge gun control as a problem, Stiefler said, “Anything but the guns for these people.”April 16, 2023