How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy
05:25
Share this -
copied
Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic and host of 'Plain English' podcast, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the best and worst case scenario for the economy as the invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, how Ukraine is fairing in the war, and what the long term costs for the global economy will be.March 27, 2022
Ukrainian Parliament member: ‘You cannot just invade countries without consequences’
04:46
New bill to use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine
05:29
Now Playing
How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy
05:25
UP NEXT
'My city is only rubble, it's totally ruined.' Ukraine makes new efforts to evacuate Mariupol civilians
04:38
Ukrainian Parliament Member: ‘[Putin] is going to hit the Polish border and NATO has to be prepared.’
04:37
Adviser to Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff: 'There is nowhere safe in Ukraine anymore.'