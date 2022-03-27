IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic and host of 'Plain English' podcast, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the best and worst case scenario for the economy as the invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, how Ukraine is fairing in the war, and what the long term costs for the global economy will be.March 27, 2022

    How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy

