How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine
03:26
Share this -
copied
Nina Khrushcheva, Professor of International Affairs at The New School, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine standoff, as well as what Putin’s motives appear to be. "The more disunited the opposition to [Putin] is, the more victory he has, even if there is no military offense,” she explains.Jan. 29, 2022
Now Playing
How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine
03:26
UP NEXT
January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'
04:00
‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve
04:29
Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr
04:42
Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr
02:35
Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack