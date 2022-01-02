Hosts of “Higher Learning’ podcast on LAPD violence and the need to reconstruct modern-day policing
06:04
Share this -
copied
Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan, co-hosts of ‘Higher Learning’ podcast, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the police shooting of a 14-year-old girl shopping for dresses in a department store last month and how the event is reigniting outrage and scrutiny of the LAPD.Jan. 2, 2022
“We have to do everything we can to learn from January 6.” Rep. Yvette Clarke speaks about Jan 6 anniversary
04:44
The toll of the unvaccinated in hospitals continues to rise, compromising life-saving care for those in need
04:39
Now Playing
Hosts of “Higher Learning’ podcast on LAPD violence and the need to reconstruct modern-day policing
06:04
UP NEXT
Steve Bannon named Media Matter's “Misinformer of the Year”
03:33
The potential fallout of Biden and Putin’s standoff over Ukraine
08:02
In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation