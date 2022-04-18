Host of 'Fever Dreams' podcast breaks down latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On this week’s in the sPODlight, Daily Beast political reporter and host of “Fever Dreams” podcast, Will Sommer joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the outrageous claims in a new far-right documentary asserting the COVID-19 vaccine wants to turn humans into snakes, and who the conspiracy theories are benefiting. “The big mystery with all these folks is to what extent these hucksters believe in it and to what extent are they out for a quick buck,” Sommer says.April 18, 2022

