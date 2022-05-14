IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

High school students in Texas take up the fight against book bans

05:26

Vandegrift High School sophomore Ella Scott joins Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about her role in co-founding a Banned Book Club at her high school in response to her school district’s decision to restrict access to a number of books, as well as what she and her fellow students hope to achieve by fighting back.May 14, 2022

