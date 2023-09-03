Yasmin Vossoughian hosts Heart Health Special joined by both experts and patients to answer the question: What is Pericarditis?

Heart Health: Lives in the Balance focuses on the heart condition pericarditis, which Yasmin Vossoughian has been diagnosed with since 2022. She is joined by cardiologists Dr. Allan Klein and Dr. Martin LeWinter, as well as Dawn Staley – a women’s basketball legend, and Carole Anne Devine, a mother of two young kids and a teacher who both suffer from the condition too. Dr. Klein and Dr. LeWinter discuss symptoms and treatments, while Staley and DeVine share their personal journeys with the condition.Sept. 3, 2023