  • Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to block trans woman from joining Wyoming sorority

    05:29
    Yasmin Vossoughian hosts Heart Health Special joined by both experts and patients to answer the question: What is Pericarditis?

    05:41
    Amid UNC shooting, nearby students spent their first day of school in lockdow

    03:53

  • 'It's a very strong case' Former Fulton County DA on RICO charges faced by Donald Trump

    04:20

  • Trump to skip GOP debate with plans for an interview with Tucker Carlson

    06:20

  • Georgia Republicans look to go after DA Fani Willis as retribution for Trump indictment

    05:37

  • The Good Liars join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Trump supporters outside the fmr president’s arraignment in Jan 6 case

    08:04

  • 'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment

    05:44

  • Former Trump lawyer on Jan 6. Indictment: 'It's a very different standard'

    07:43

  • Professor Robert Verchick on climate resiliency and the damaging side effects of climate change

    04:08

  • 'To the right of this government, is only a wall' Impact of new judicial law in Israel

    05:32

  • Alabama ignores Supreme Court ruling to fix gerrymandered maps

    05:09

  • Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones blasts the state's new controversial public school curriculum

    04:44

  • Tennessee Mother Lindsey Patrick-Wright discusses her viral speech towards her child’s school board regarding LGBTQ+ rights

    05:30

  • Former Defense Secretary William Cohen on the Republican politicization of the NDAA

    05:13

  • Climate change disrupting jet stream, causing extreme heat around the globe

    04:59

  • Shirin Ghaffary on the explosion of Threads onto the social media scene

    03:47

  • Nicole Rosenthal on recent anti-trans legislation and the dangers of black-market hormones

    03:45

  • LA school administrator Richelle Brooks discusses the SCOTUS student debt decision and its future impacts

    03:10

  • "All of this left a lot of blood in the water": Evelyn Farkas & Amb. John Herbst on attempted Wagner group rebellion and deal struck between Putin and Prigozhin

    07:16

Yasmin Vossoughian hosts Heart Health Special joined by both experts and patients to answer the question: What is Pericarditis?

05:41

Heart Health: Lives in the Balance focuses on the heart condition pericarditis, which Yasmin Vossoughian has been diagnosed with since 2022. She is joined by cardiologists Dr. Allan Klein and Dr. Martin LeWinter, as well as Dawn Staley – a women’s basketball legend, and Carole Anne Devine, a mother of two young kids and a teacher who both suffer from the condition too. Dr. Klein and Dr. LeWinter discuss symptoms and treatments, while Staley and DeVine share their personal journeys with the condition.Sept. 3, 2023

