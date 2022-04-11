IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

GOP campaign ads tap into immigration and inflation concerns as midterm battles grow near

05:46

NBC News Political Unit Researcher, Alexandra Marquez, speaks with Yasmin about her findings from analyzing political ads ahead of the midterm battles, including the overwhelming focus on immigration and inflation, and what the analysis says about the challenges for Democrats ahead. April 11, 2022

