Former Aide to VP Pence: ‘I wanted him to come forward on January 7th.’

Olivia Troye, Chief Political Strategist for Renew America and former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her reaction to this week’s January 6th Committee hearings, Pence’s refusal to speak out against Trump, and whether he can do more.June 18, 2022