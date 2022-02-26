Fmr. Ukrainian Parliament Member on the global impact of Putin's actions: 'It's an attack on the whole Democratic world."

Former Ukrainian Parliament member and Deputy Prime-Minister Foreign Policy Advisor, Svitlana Zalishchuk, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about how Ukrainians feel toward Putin, what support they need from the international community, and why she feels the West denying them NATO membership out of fear of angering the Russians has proven hypocritical. “Instead of escalation, we received two full-fledged wars,” Zalishchuk says.Feb. 26, 2022