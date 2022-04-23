IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Fmr. Ukraine Defense Minister on Russia’s Eastern push: ‘Our goal is to make sure [Putin’s] capabilities are destroyed.’

05:42

Fmr. Ukraine Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk joins Yasmin Vososughian to discuss Russia's strategy in pushing into Eastern Ukraine, what would happen if Russian forces capture the Donbas and the significance of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy saying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visiting UkraineApril 23, 2022

