IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why Wimbledon banning Russian players sets a harmful precedent for sports

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    FL State Rep on DeSantis stripping Disney of special tax status: ‘This is petty and punitive politics.’

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Ukraine Defense Minister on Russia’s Eastern push: ‘Our goal is to make sure [Putin’s] capabilities are destroyed.’

    05:42

  • Host of 'Fever Dreams' podcast breaks down latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories

    06:05

  • Michigan protests continue after fatal police shooting

    03:12

  • Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender Mariupol

    05:42

  • ‘If it's not genocide, tell me what genocide is’: Ukrainian Parliament Member on escalating attacks and war crimes in Ukraine

    06:28

  • California lawmakers consider bill to shorten work week

    03:55

  • The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

    05:43

  • GOP campaign ads tap into immigration and inflation concerns as midterm battles grow near

    05:46

  • More than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills pending state legislatures in 2022

    06:38

  • Russian journalist on Putin: ‘He’s not a strategic planner’

    06:03

  • In The sPODlight: Journalist infiltrates the MAGA and QAnon World

    05:27

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member on witnessing war crimes against civilians: ‘These are real people, real children.’

    04:46

  • Railway station strike witness describes attack: ‘It was a horrific sight that is nothing short of murder.’

    04:34

  • Making History: the significance of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    04:05

  • Woman who underwent illegal abortion 56 years ago speaks out about Roe v. Wade challenges: ‘No one should have to go through what I did.’

    06:25

  • Former Zelenskky aide on Kramatorsk railway attack: ‘those responsible will be punished.’

    04:54

  • What’s next for Justice Thomas: ‘At minimum, Congress needs to understand what he knew.’

    05:55

  • St. Jude Fellow on evacuating pediatric patients from Ukraine: 'We're trying to provide care focused not just on cancer treatment, but also on the psychological trauma they've experienced from war'

    05:16

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

FL State Rep on DeSantis stripping Disney of special tax status: ‘This is petty and punitive politics.’

03:07

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking Disney's longstanding self-governing tax status as punishment for their criticism of his 'Don't Say Gay' agenda and who the decision will really impact. April 23, 2022

  • Why Wimbledon banning Russian players sets a harmful precedent for sports

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    FL State Rep on DeSantis stripping Disney of special tax status: ‘This is petty and punitive politics.’

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Ukraine Defense Minister on Russia’s Eastern push: ‘Our goal is to make sure [Putin’s] capabilities are destroyed.’

    05:42

  • Host of 'Fever Dreams' podcast breaks down latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories

    06:05

  • Michigan protests continue after fatal police shooting

    03:12

  • Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender Mariupol

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All