Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive voting law in Florida
Jessica Levinson, MSNBC Opinion Columnist, Professor at Loyola Law School, Host of the "Passing Judgment" podcast, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the impact of jurisdiction stripping after a federal judge overturned an ‘unconstitutional’ election law in Florida and the legal precedent for putting a state on preclearance.April 2, 2022
