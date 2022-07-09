Father of Texas Marine detained in Russia on U.S. response to Griner case: 'This can be done tomorrow.'

Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by Joey Reed, father of former U.S. Marine detained in Russian prison for nearly 3 years, to discuss his personal perspective on the Griner case and what more Biden and the U.S. government should be doing to bring her home. “These negotiations are not that complicated,” Reed says. “We know what the Russians want [...] It’s just that we are unwilling to make those agreements because of our internal politics.”July 9, 2022