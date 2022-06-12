IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Parkland school shooting survivor: ‘I’m going to take what progress we can get.'

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Father of Parkland shooting victim: Federal gun legislation is a “breakthrough 30 years in the making”

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    January 6 Committee lays out case against Trump

    05:48

  • Parkland and Columbine shooting survivors on gun reform and calls for change

    03:06

  • The psychology of mass shooters

    05:48

  • Good Liars call out NRA Leader Wayne LaPierre in Prank Speech

    09:04

  • High school students step up to support 6th grader bullied during yearbook signing

    06:47

  • Former Trump Aide Navarro Indicted on Contempt Charges

    05:19

  • Trans athlete speaks out about Ohio law banning her from sports: ‘I just want to be able to be myself.’

    06:27

  • What the Johnny Depp trial verdict suggests about the future of #MeToo

    05:42

  • TX State Sen. Gutierrez: Uvalde shooting survivors 'are going to be traumatized forever'

    06:19

  • Fmr. ATF Special Agent in Charge on DOJ's review of police response to Uvalde shooting

    03:26

  • Bipartisan group in Senate meets to discuss gun safety

    06:14

  •  ‘An ambient sense of threat’: Reflecting on Systemic Racism 2 years after George Floyd 

    07:54

  • Pastor Julian Cook on addressing systemic racism after Buffalo shooting: ‘We must make a conscious decision to turn this around.’

    04:56

  • Mayor Byron Brown on healing after Buffalo supermarket shooting: ‘People’s lives were upended [and] shattered.’

    05:57

  • FDA approves booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11

    05:51

  • U.S. Combat Veteran on providing medical and military training to Ukrainian soldiers

    03:08

  • Parents struggle to feed babies amid formula shortage

    07:46

  • High school students in Texas take up the fight against book bans

    05:26

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Father of Parkland shooting victim: Federal gun legislation is a “breakthrough 30 years in the making”

05:12

Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018, joins Vicky Nguyen to discuss his reaction to the Senate reaching a bipartisan gun control deal, what the framework achieves, and why this moment is so pivotal.June 12, 2022

  • Parkland school shooting survivor: ‘I’m going to take what progress we can get.'

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Father of Parkland shooting victim: Federal gun legislation is a “breakthrough 30 years in the making”

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    January 6 Committee lays out case against Trump

    05:48

  • Parkland and Columbine shooting survivors on gun reform and calls for change

    03:06

  • The psychology of mass shooters

    05:48

  • Good Liars call out NRA Leader Wayne LaPierre in Prank Speech

    09:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All