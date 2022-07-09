IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Dutch doctor helps Americans access abortion pills post-Roe

05:01

Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, Dutch physician and head of Aid Access, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her organization’s work shipping abortion pills into the U.S., what impact the end of Roe is having on her service, and how they plan to protect their shipments.July 9, 2022

