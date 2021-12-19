Dr. Adalja answers viewer questions about omicron, boosters, holiday gatherings, and more
With rising COVID-19 cases being reported around the country and the Holidays rapidly approaching, Dr. Amesh Adalja joins Yasmin Vossoughian to answer questions from viewers about topics they’re concerns about, including the new omicron variant, booster shot protection, and whether it’s safe to gather with family members. Dec. 19, 2021
