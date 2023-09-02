IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Mississippi Democrat Fabian Nelson makes history as the state’s first openly gay legislator

State Representative-elect Fabian Nelson (D) joins Yasmin Vossoughian after winning his election to become the first openly-gay member of the Mississippi state house - all as Republicans in his state and nationwide continue pushing for anti-LGBTQ legislation. "It's all about showing up for every single person," he says. "When you have someone at the table and you have to look that person in eye you have to stop doing these harmful and hurtful things to people."Sept. 2, 2023

