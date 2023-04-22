Debate over abortion rights set to take center stage in 2024

Molly Jong-Fast, host of the "Fast Politics" podcast and special correspondent for Vanity Fair, reacts to the Supreme Court ruling upholding access to the abortion pill mifepristone. She also speaks to Yasmin about how the abortion rights debate will shape the 2024 presidential election. "I think Republicans have a real problem here, because these anti-choice people will not be satisfied until there is no abortion, but you see...more Americans than ever are pro-choice."April 22, 2023