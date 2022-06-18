IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Contractor turns demolished Confederate monuments into NFT collection to give back to Black communities

03:41

Devon Henry, founder of the ‘Crypto-Federacy’ project, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the challenges he faced being the only contractor willing to take down Confederate monuments following the nationwide racial reckoning in the summer of 2020, as well as his latest project to commemorate his team’s work with a collection of NFT’s launching on Juneteenth.June 18, 2022

