Conservative media misinformation fuels faux crack pipe scandal
05:56
Share this -
copied
Dr. Jennifer Plumb joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the importance of Biden’s drug addition initiative, the stigma surrounding addiction, and the dangers of mischaracterizing harm reduction and prevention efforts. “If we don't destigmatize, we aren’t going to get there,” Dr. Plumb says. Feb. 13, 2022
‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation
07:32
In The sPODlight: Hosts of ‘Dateable’ podcast share their best Valentine’s Day advice
05:10
Now Playing
Conservative media misinformation fuels faux crack pipe scandal
05:56
UP NEXT
Texans head to the polls amid new maps and restrictive voting laws
04:30
Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'
01:42
US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'