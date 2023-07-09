Climate change disrupting jet stream, causing extreme heat around the globe

Strong storms and flooding as well as oppressive heat move through the U.S. and abroad, during what scientists say was the hottest week in recorded history. Meteorologist & climate specialist Jeff Berardelli says this may be just the beginning. "It's astonishing to see it happening but we expected this to happen," he said. "The key here is slowing it down so we can adapt and nature...can adapt as well."July 9, 2023