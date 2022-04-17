IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian reports

California lawmakers consider bill to shorten work week

03:55

California State Assembly Representative Cristina Garcia joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss a bill proposing a 4-day work week in the state of California, what motivated the idea and what impact the bill could have.April 17, 2022

