Brennon Dixson, LA Times Writer, points to the growth and rebuilding of Historically Black Allensworth.

Brennon Dixson joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the growth and rebuilding of the first town governed by Black people in California featured in his reporting for the LA Times. Allensworth, founded by Lt. Col. Allen Allensworth, an escaped slave, was meant to be a "utopia" for Black Americans in the early 1900s. "It's just truly breathtaking, you're just soaking it all in and imagining what could be."Feb. 26, 2023