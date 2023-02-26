IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brennon Dixson, LA Times Writer, points to the growth and rebuilding of Historically Black Allensworth.

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Moj Mahdara and Yasmin Green Discuss Iranian Women and the Growing Feminist Movement Behind Ditching Hijab.

    08:43

  • "I'm a Veteran Now:" Igor Novikov, Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy, reflects on first year of War in Ukraine.

    04:43

  • "I'm incredibly worried." Rep. Anna Eskamani on Florida bills targeting diversity programs and transgender students

    04:36

  • Asha Rangappa, Asst. Dean of Yale Jackson School, talks Propaganda Feedback Loops

    05:40

  • Ukrainian refugee Anna Mykhailova on rebuilding her life after fleeing the war one year ago

    08:34

  • Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D) on the push for urgent state gun control measures

    08:23

  • Ukraine war experts Alexander Vindman, William Taylor discuss when Putin will stop military attacks

    08:20

  • Indiana Rep. André Carson (D) talks Ohio train derailment, railroad safety

    04:35

  • Michigan State Rep. Winnie Brinks (D) on push for gun control in Michigan following MSU shooting

    04:43

  • March For Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg on gun control

    06:24

  • Father of Parkland victim reflects ahead of the fifth anniversary of the 2018 mass school shooting

    06:00

  • Doug Williams, first Black Quarterback to win a Super Bowl, on this year's historic game 

    05:26

  • Missouri State Rep. Donna Baringer on failed effort to ban minors carrying guns without supervision

    05:22

  • Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Scientist after a neighbor called the police on her.

    04:58

  • Washington Post's David Ignatius on Chinese Spy Balloon Intelligence and Pointing Fingers

    05:30

  • Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Talks China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP

    06:01

  • Utah therapist on new anti-trans bills: 'They are operating from a place of fear and ignorance'

    04:31

  • Rep. Jimmy Gomez on U.S. response to Chinese spy balloon: "I think they took appropriate steps"

    05:47

  • Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tyre Nichols and his newly launched Senate campaign 

    07:40

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Brennon Dixson, LA Times Writer, points to the growth and rebuilding of Historically Black Allensworth.

04:47

Brennon Dixson joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the growth and rebuilding of the first town governed by Black people in California featured in his reporting for the LA Times. Allensworth, founded by Lt. Col. Allen Allensworth, an escaped slave, was meant to be a "utopia" for Black Americans in the early 1900s. "It's just truly breathtaking, you're just soaking it all in and imagining what could be."Feb. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Brennon Dixson, LA Times Writer, points to the growth and rebuilding of Historically Black Allensworth.

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Moj Mahdara and Yasmin Green Discuss Iranian Women and the Growing Feminist Movement Behind Ditching Hijab.

    08:43

  • "I'm a Veteran Now:" Igor Novikov, Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy, reflects on first year of War in Ukraine.

    04:43

  • "I'm incredibly worried." Rep. Anna Eskamani on Florida bills targeting diversity programs and transgender students

    04:36

  • Asha Rangappa, Asst. Dean of Yale Jackson School, talks Propaganda Feedback Loops

    05:40

  • Ukrainian refugee Anna Mykhailova on rebuilding her life after fleeing the war one year ago

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All