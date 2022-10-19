IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Biden administration puts focus on gas prices ahead of midterms

07:47

Robert Gibbs, former White House Press Secretary under the Obama administration joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss President Biden’s comments today on oil and gas prices, his plan to release 15 million barrels from strategic reserves, and why the attention on gas prices is so important ahead of the midterms. Oct. 19, 2022

