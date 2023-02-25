Asha Rangappa, Asst. Dean of Yale Jackson School, talks Propaganda Feedback Loops

Asha Rangappa, Asst. Dean of Yale Jackson School and Fmr. FBI Agent, talks about the misinformation and propaganda chokehold that Fox News has on its' viewers. Despite recent reporting that revealed members of the right-wing media outlet are fully aware of the lies they’re pushing on millions of vulnerable viewers, the views appear to be more important than the truth. "As soon as Fox wasn't going in completely on the Big Lie, immediately after the election, the audience started going to other even more extreme outlets. So Fox had to double down and get them back."Feb. 25, 2023