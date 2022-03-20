IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Adviser to Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff: 'There is nowhere safe in Ukraine anymore.'

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    Sister of U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine: ‘He was, to the end, thinking of how he could be helping people.’

    06:59

  • ‘A hugely dangerous and unpredictable situation:’ American journalist killed in Ukraine

    05:26

  • Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy: “This is not a stage; this is the final battle”

    07:06

  • 'Justice through journalism’: the importance of reporters on the ground in Ukraine

    05:29

  • 'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion

    05:01

  • Ukrainian Parliament member describes the 'unimaginable pain' of the invasion

    04:47

  • Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is going through ‘every conceivable option’ to support Ukraine without engaging directly with Russia

    06:49

  • NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her

    05:15

  • Ukrainian and Russian roommates unite community at University of Delaware

    05:50

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on need for a no-fly zone: ‘We are acting as a shield for Europe right now’

    06:40

  • Russian assault on Ukraine continues into fourth day: ‘This is hell.’

    05:37

  • Putin becomes global pariah in the wake of invasion: ‘This is Putin's war, this isn't Russia's war'  

    09:01

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Parliament Member on the global impact of Putin's actions: 'It's an attack on the whole Democratic world."

    07:21

  • ‘An absolute infringement on our rights’: Planned Parenthood doctor speaks out on Florida's proposed 15-week abortion ban

    03:49

  • In The sPODlight: 'Political Gabfest' on facing the reality of the January 6 riots

    05:51

  • 'Not a good picture’: What Mazars dropping Trump Organization reveals about Trump’s finances

    05:46

  • Too scared to teach: New restrictions in classrooms force teachers to self-censor

    04:56

  • Judge orders Trump and children to testify in New York AG investigation

    04:55

  • ‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation

    07:32

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Adviser to Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff: 'There is nowhere safe in Ukraine anymore.'

08:54

Serhii Leshchenko, former Ukrainian Parliament member and adviser to President Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the increase in Russian bombings across Ukraine, the progress of Ukrainian forces and why he feels imposing a no-fly zone remains essential to their victory.March 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Adviser to Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff: 'There is nowhere safe in Ukraine anymore.'

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    Sister of U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine: ‘He was, to the end, thinking of how he could be helping people.’

    06:59

  • ‘A hugely dangerous and unpredictable situation:’ American journalist killed in Ukraine

    05:26

  • Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy: “This is not a stage; this is the final battle”

    07:06

  • 'Justice through journalism’: the importance of reporters on the ground in Ukraine

    05:29

  • 'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion

    05:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All