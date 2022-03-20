Adviser to Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff: 'There is nowhere safe in Ukraine anymore.'
Serhii Leshchenko, former Ukrainian Parliament member and adviser to President Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the increase in Russian bombings across Ukraine, the progress of Ukrainian forces and why he feels imposing a no-fly zone remains essential to their victory.March 20, 2022
Adviser to Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff: 'There is nowhere safe in Ukraine anymore.'
