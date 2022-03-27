IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Parliament member: ‘You cannot just invade countries without consequences’

    04:46
    New bill to use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine

    05:29
    How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy

    05:25

  • 'My city is only rubble, it's totally ruined.' Ukraine makes new efforts to evacuate Mariupol civilians 

    04:38

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member: ‘[Putin] is going to hit the Polish border and NATO has to be prepared.’

    04:37

  • Adviser to Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff: 'There is nowhere safe in Ukraine anymore.'

    08:54

  • Sister of U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine: ‘He was, to the end, thinking of how he could be helping people.’

    06:59

  • Putting pressure on Putin's inner circle

    03:53

  • Zelenskyy calls for peace talks as Putin steps up attacks on civilians

    04:59

  • How social media sites are shutting down Russian disinfo

    03:46

  • Fmr. Advisor to Ukrainian president weighs in on calls for peace talks

    07:19

  • ‘A hugely dangerous and unpredictable situation:’ American journalist killed in Ukraine

    05:26

  • Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy: “This is not a stage; this is the final battle”

    07:06

  • 'Justice through journalism’: the importance of reporters on the ground in Ukraine

    05:29

  • 'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion

    05:01

  • Ukrainian Parliament member describes the 'unimaginable pain' of the invasion

    04:47

  • Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is going through ‘every conceivable option’ to support Ukraine without engaging directly with Russia

    06:49

  • NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her

    05:15

  • Ukrainian and Russian roommates unite community at University of Delaware

    05:50

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on need for a no-fly zone: ‘We are acting as a shield for Europe right now’

    06:40

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

New bill to use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine

05:29

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), former Presidential candidate and former Marine Corps officer in Iraq, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about his reaction to Biden’s comments toward Putin, a new bill that would use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine, and his thoughts on whether Justice Thomas should recuse himself. March 27, 2022

