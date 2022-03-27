New bill to use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), former Presidential candidate and former Marine Corps officer in Iraq, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about his reaction to Biden’s comments toward Putin, a new bill that would use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine, and his thoughts on whether Justice Thomas should recuse himself. March 27, 2022
Ukrainian Parliament member: ‘You cannot just invade countries without consequences’
