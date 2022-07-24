'We’ve got a problem at the highest level’: Secret Service faces scrutiny over deleted text messages 

- Now Playing
'We’ve got a problem at the highest level’: Secret Service faces scrutiny over deleted text messages06:06
- UP NEXT
‘There’s some flip-flopping here.” GOP Senators vary responses to same-sex marriage05:51
The political fallout of the January 6 committee hearings05:35
Benen: “There is ample evidence to suggest [Trump] wanted to join his January 6 mob’03:29
Jan 6 Committee requests Secret Service texts by Tuesday06:27
‘This cannot be the final report’: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) reacts to the latest Uvalde report08:36
‘It’s an attack on the Constitution itself’: Prominent Republicans push back against Trump’s Big Lie04:41
Heroic teenager recounts saving 3 girls and police officer from drowning in sinking vehicle05:59
Richmond Mayor discusses thwarted mass shooting plot: 'This could happen in any city'05:23
Biden faces pressure from Democrats to meet the moment on national issues05:38
The political legacy of Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe08:17
Sen. Cardin on gun reform after Shinzo Abe assassination: “We need to recognize that America is an outlier”05:07
Dutch doctor helps Americans access abortion pills post-Roe05:01
Father of Texas Marine detained in Russia on U.S. response to Griner case: 'This can be done tomorrow.'07:54
Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks about being arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court05:09
Alexander Vindman on Trump team intimidating Jan 6 witnesses: "This is how they operate"06:22
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen: ‘Trump will distance, disparage, and destroy’04:33
‘It is only going to grow’: Fmr. Texas State Senator Wendy Davis speaks out on SCOTUS decision overturning Roe05:27
'The definition of hypocrisy’: The Good Liars on how Trump supporters are reacting to the overturn of Roe and Jan 6 hearings09:05
ACLU Director on impact of overturning of Roe: ‘The human devastation cannot be overstated’03:25
- Now Playing
'We’ve got a problem at the highest level’: Secret Service faces scrutiny over deleted text messages06:06
- UP NEXT
‘There’s some flip-flopping here.” GOP Senators vary responses to same-sex marriage05:51
The political fallout of the January 6 committee hearings05:35
Benen: “There is ample evidence to suggest [Trump] wanted to join his January 6 mob’03:29
Jan 6 Committee requests Secret Service texts by Tuesday06:27
‘This cannot be the final report’: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) reacts to the latest Uvalde report08:36
Play All