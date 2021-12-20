“We have to get Manchin back to the table.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) on bringing Manchin back to BBB

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
"We can’t accept his no." Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on how Congress can move forward with BBB04:12
Now Playing
“We have to get Manchin back to the table.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) on bringing Manchin back to BBB03:09
UP NEXT
Dr. Adalja answers viewer questions about omicron, boosters, holiday gatherings, and more07:06
Investigating Trump: Manhattan DA prepares charges against former president05:41
"It’s about making sure this never happens again": The need for accountability in the January 6 investigation05:22
“A giant waiting-room for asylum seekers”: Angela Kocherga on the future of the Mexican border04:17
In The sPODlight: ‘No Compromise’ Podcast and the Rhetoric of Pro-Gun Culture in America 05:09
"It has the potential to go off the rails." Trump loyalists infiltrate election posts ahead of 202404:41
The Importance of Abortion Access and the Consequences of a Post-Roe America 05:38
“The right to bear arms comes with the right to safely store them.” Sandy Hook parent on accountability after school shootings04:29
In The sPODlight: Co-Hosts of “Boom! Lawyered” break down this week's landmark abortion case08:21
Americans face Christmas Tree and Santa Clause shortages this Holiday season03:26
Dr. Hotez: "Whether it’s delta or omicron, the playbook is the same."04:57
“We’re not mad at these people.” Emergency Room Doctor on Unvaccinated Patients, Winter Surge, and Omicron Fears06:05
“One battle in a larger war”: The political and cultural fallout of the Charlottesville rally verdict03:43
Civil Rights Attorney on Takeaways from Rittenhouse and Arbery Verdicts 04:00
Michigan Teacher Quits After Being Asked To Take Down Pride Flag04:23
In The sPODlight: Tips and Tricks for First-Time Thanksgiving Hosts05:23
Texas parents target mental health programs in schools04:24
Christian Hall's family calling for independent investigation into shooting12:58
“We have to get Manchin back to the table.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) on bringing Manchin back to BBB03:09
Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss why she believes Manchin will return to negotiations on Build Back Better and why passing the bill remains so crucial.Dec. 20, 2021
"We can’t accept his no." Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on how Congress can move forward with BBB04:12
Now Playing
“We have to get Manchin back to the table.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) on bringing Manchin back to BBB03:09
UP NEXT
Dr. Adalja answers viewer questions about omicron, boosters, holiday gatherings, and more07:06
Investigating Trump: Manhattan DA prepares charges against former president05:41
"It’s about making sure this never happens again": The need for accountability in the January 6 investigation05:22
“A giant waiting-room for asylum seekers”: Angela Kocherga on the future of the Mexican border04:17