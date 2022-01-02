“We have to do everything we can to learn from January 6.” Rep. Yvette Clarke speaks about Jan 6 anniversary
Just a few days away from the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack, New York Congresswoman Rep. Yvette Clarke joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her thoughts about what it will take for Americans to face the truth about the insurrection, and how the country should move forward. Jan. 2, 2022
“We have to do everything we can to learn from January 6.” Rep. Yvette Clarke speaks about Jan 6 anniversary
