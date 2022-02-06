IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

‘We have a unique opportunity’: California could become the first state to pay Black Americans reparations 

05:27

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the state's plans to pay reparations to African American citizens and the findings of the task force looking into racist structures and economic challenges.Feb. 6, 2022

