‘We have a unique opportunity’: California could become the first state to pay Black Americans reparations
05:27
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the state's plans to pay reparations to African American citizens and the findings of the task force looking into racist structures and economic challenges.Feb. 6, 2022
‘A systemic incident of poor behavior’: NFL forced to confront its diversity issues
06:34
‘We have a unique opportunity’: California could become the first state to pay Black Americans reparations
05:27
