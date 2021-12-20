"We can’t accept his no." Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on how Congress can move forward with BBB
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about Joe Manchin’s decision to pull out of Build Back Better, why it came as such a surprise, and what she believes Congress and President Biden have the power to do about it. Dec. 20, 2021
