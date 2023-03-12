"We are who we say we are." Trans activist, drag performer Peppermint on dangerous anti-LGBTQ bills 

Trans activist and drag performer Peppermint says anti-LGBTQ bills, including a recently passed Tennessee ban on drag performances in public spaces, are being designed without any consideration for or input from LGBTQ people and their lived experiences. Listening to the LGBTQ community is crucial now, given that most Americans statistically do not personally know a transgender person, Peppermint said. "We are who we say we are," she said. "Trans women are women, trans men are men. If we can deal from a place of empathy, that may be a good place to start."March 12, 2023