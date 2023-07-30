IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

'Ultimate showman.' Phil Rucker on Trump's state of mind with more indictments pending

04:06

Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker discusses Trump's response to the indictments so far, and what he may do if charged in connection to 2020 election interference. Rucker, who has co-written two books on Trump's presidency, also responds to suggestions Trump may take the stand in his own defense.July 30, 2023

