IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Pro jobs, pro family, pro fish and pro choice’: Mary Peltola (D-AK) on her historic victory and campaign plans for November

    06:48

  • Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trumpism only works for Trump’: Molly Jong-Fast on Dr. Oz’s social media attacks

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is an explicit endorsement’: Trump posts support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories on Truth social platform

    04:33

  • ‘There’s a lot more to it’: FBI list shows 48 empty folders marked ‘classified’ at Mar-a-Lago

    03:31

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discusses seized Mar-a-Lago documents and threats to national security

    04:55

  • Library director resigns after months of ‘intimidation tactics and threats’ from conservative activists 

    04:07

  • 'There's a deep double standard here': Backlash over Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan

    06:30

  • DNI will lead assessment of “potential risk to national security” from Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:21

  • Tennessee teens take abortion rights education into their own hands

    06:40

  • 'They are sentencing this young girl to having a baby' FL State Sen. on teen abortion case

    04:51

  • 'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago

    05:54

  • Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) on what’s next for Jan 6 committee: 'This is an active investigation and a lot more information is coming in to us.'

    08:07

  • FBI and DHS issue joint bulletin on threats facing federal law enforcement

    04:53

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) on the FBI investigation of Trump: 'Donald Trump has never paid a price.'

    08:04

  • Joyce Vance: Trump testing out a 'shifting array of potential defenses' following FBI investigation

    05:09

  • TX State Senator Roland Gutierrez: ‘It’s high time people start holding [Greg Abbott] accountable for doing nothing for Texas.’

    05:58

  • House Committee Chairs request damage assessment on Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:06

  • Recent legislative wins by Biden and Democrats and their impact on the Midterms

    04:22

  • Good Liars on overcrowding at CPAC and the Big Lie

    06:31

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

‘Trumpism only works for Trump’: Molly Jong-Fast on Dr. Oz’s social media attacks

05:25

Molly Jong-Fast, contributing writer for The Atlantic, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Dr. Mehmet Oz’s aggressive use of social media ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race, his baseless attacks on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman., and what it suggests about Trump’s influence on his campaign.Sept. 4, 2022

  • ‘Pro jobs, pro family, pro fish and pro choice’: Mary Peltola (D-AK) on her historic victory and campaign plans for November

    06:48

  • Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trumpism only works for Trump’: Molly Jong-Fast on Dr. Oz’s social media attacks

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is an explicit endorsement’: Trump posts support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories on Truth social platform

    04:33

  • ‘There’s a lot more to it’: FBI list shows 48 empty folders marked ‘classified’ at Mar-a-Lago

    03:31

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discusses seized Mar-a-Lago documents and threats to national security

    04:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All