"This is gut-wrenching." Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) reacts to the death of Tyre Nichols and calls on her Senate colleagues to pass police reform

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) reacts to video of the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis that lead to his death, and calls for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act after the bill was passed by the House. "We’re not just going to say that because there are Republicans in Congress, we’re not going to try… we’re going to fight, and in democracy, the voices of people must be heard."Jan. 28, 2023