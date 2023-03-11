IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'This has really haunted the rest of my pregnancy.' How one woman fled Texas to get an abortion

    08:20
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

'This has really haunted the rest of my pregnancy.' How one woman fled Texas to get an abortion

08:20

When Lauren Miller found out one of her unborn twins would not survive her pregnancy, she and her family had no time to mourn, Miller said. Miller, who is now one of five women suing over Texas' abortion laws, said she had to act quickly to travel 800 miles to Colorado for an abortion to ensure the other twin would survive. "We had the resources to get out of state, and I didn't have to go to the brink of death here in Texas," she said. "But that's not the case for everybody." March 11, 2023

