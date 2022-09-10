'This does not get better if we wait’: DOJ and national security experts raise concern over delaying Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

Former CIA Officer Marc Polymeropolous and Nicholas Wu, Congressional Reporter at Politico, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the risks and implications of the ODNI pausing the criminal investigation into Trump while the documents remain under review, as well as the DOJ’s appeal to the special master ruling.Sept. 10, 2022