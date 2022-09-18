IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Migrants grateful for free buses despite political games

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Gen Z activist describes events leading up to encounter with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:59

  • 'Abortion is on the ballot': Republicans brace for midterm backlash over abortion

    05:25

  • Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’

    08:29

  • Newly arriving migrants deceived by misinformation from Abbott and DeSantis 

    04:43

  • “It’s important that they’re respected”: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on averting railroad strike

    03:42

  • DOJ awaits Judge Cannon’s ruling on Mar-a-Lago documents

    04:36

  • ‘Our community is under attack’: Judge rules HIV drug mandate violates company’s religious freedom

    04:14

  • Troye: Rising extremism in the GOP poses ongoing threat to democracy

    06:11

  • Republicans prepare for voter backlash following overturn of Roe

    07:31

  • DOJ and national security experts raise concern over delaying Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

    07:12

  • 373 members of law enforcement found on Oath Keepers membership rolls

    03:42

  • ‘Pro jobs, pro family, pro fish and pro choice’: Mary Peltola (D-AK) on her historic victory and campaign plans for November

    06:48

  • Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water

    04:32

  • ‘Trumpism only works for Trump’: Molly Jong-Fast on Dr. Oz’s social media attacks

    05:25

  • ‘This is an explicit endorsement’: Trump posts support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories on Truth social platform

    04:33

  • ‘There’s a lot more to it’: FBI list shows 48 empty folders marked ‘classified’ at Mar-a-Lago

    03:31

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discusses seized Mar-a-Lago documents and threats to national security

    04:55

  • Library director resigns after months of ‘intimidation tactics and threats’ from conservative activists 

    04:07

  • Democratic Rep. Charlie Christ looks to take back Florida governor’s mansion from Ron DeSantis

    09:01

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Migrants grateful for free buses despite political games

04:45

Jasmine Aguilera, staff writer for Time Magazine, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about her reporting on migrants transported on buses provided by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as well as what preparation and action needs to be taken by Northern cities over the next few days and weeks to support them.Sept. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Migrants grateful for free buses despite political games

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Gen Z activist describes events leading up to encounter with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:59

  • 'Abortion is on the ballot': Republicans brace for midterm backlash over abortion

    05:25

  • Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’

    08:29

  • Newly arriving migrants deceived by misinformation from Abbott and DeSantis 

    04:43

  • “It’s important that they’re respected”: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on averting railroad strike

    03:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All