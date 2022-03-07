'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion
Washington Post correspondent Sudarsan Raghavan joins Yasmin Vossoughian to share some of his latest reporting from the ground in Ukraine, including his interview with a funeral director and the community of Markhalivka where 6 children were killed in an airstrike. March 7, 2022
'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion
