‘They are betraying their oath and betraying their country’: Rising extremism in the GOP poses ongoing threat to democracy

Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss President Biden and Vice President Harris’s warnings about growing anti-Democratic movements within fractions of the Republican party, as well as national security concerns related to the Mar-a-Lago probe.Sept. 11, 2022