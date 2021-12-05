IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “The right to bear arms comes with the right to safely store them.” Sandy Hook parent on accountability after school shootings

    04:29

  • In The sPODlight: Co-Hosts of “Boom! Lawyered” break down this week's landmark abortion case

    08:21

  • Americans face Christmas Tree and Santa Clause shortages this Holiday season

    03:26

  • Dr. Hotez: "Whether it’s delta or omicron, the playbook is the same."

    04:57

  • “We’re not mad at these people.” Emergency Room Doctor on Unvaccinated Patients, Winter Surge, and Omicron Fears

    06:05

  • “One battle in a larger war”: The political and cultural fallout of the Charlottesville rally verdict

    03:43

  • Civil Rights Attorney on Takeaways from Rittenhouse and Arbery Verdicts 

    04:00

  • Michigan Teacher Quits After Being Asked To Take Down Pride Flag

    04:23

  • In The sPODlight: Tips and Tricks for First-Time Thanksgiving Hosts

    05:23

  • Texas parents target mental health programs in schools

    04:24

  • Christian Hall's family calling for independent investigation into shooting

    12:58

  • Biden nominee faces attacks from Republicans for her Soviet upbringing

    08:51

  • New Congresswoman sworn in just in time to vote on Infrastructure Bill

    05:02

  • Is Saudi Arabia to blame for rising global inflation? 

    03:47

  • In The sPODlight: Former Minnesota High School Teacher on a Mission to Stop Misinformation

    03:48

  • ‘It’s totally indefensible at this point’: When can kids finally take off their masks?

    03:06

  • ‘It’s totally indefensible at this point’: When can kids finally take off their masks?

    03:06

  • New Report Reveals Tap Water Contamination Impacting Millions of Americans

    04:02

  • At least 10 Republicans who attended January 6th insurrection have been elected to public office

    04:44

  • Former Obama White House Press Secretary on How Democrats Can Reclaim the Rural Vote

    06:26

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

“The right to bear arms comes with the right to safely store them.” Sandy Hook parent on accountability after school shootings

04:29

Nicole Hockley, CEO at Sandy Hook Promise and the mother of a child lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, joins Lindsey Reiser to discuss the arrest of the parents in the Oxford High School shooting and why she believes gun owners should be held responsible for keeping their weapons out of the hands of their children.Dec. 5, 2021

  • “The right to bear arms comes with the right to safely store them.” Sandy Hook parent on accountability after school shootings

    04:29

  • In The sPODlight: Co-Hosts of “Boom! Lawyered” break down this week's landmark abortion case

    08:21

  • Americans face Christmas Tree and Santa Clause shortages this Holiday season

    03:26

  • Dr. Hotez: "Whether it’s delta or omicron, the playbook is the same."

    04:57

  • “We’re not mad at these people.” Emergency Room Doctor on Unvaccinated Patients, Winter Surge, and Omicron Fears

    06:05

  • “One battle in a larger war”: The political and cultural fallout of the Charlottesville rally verdict

    03:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All