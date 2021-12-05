“The right to bear arms comes with the right to safely store them.” Sandy Hook parent on accountability after school shootings
04:29
Nicole Hockley, CEO at Sandy Hook Promise and the mother of a child lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, joins Lindsey Reiser to discuss the arrest of the parents in the Oxford High School shooting and why she believes gun owners should be held responsible for keeping their weapons out of the hands of their children.Dec. 5, 2021
