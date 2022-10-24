IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

‘The Good Liars’ surprise Herschel Walker with gift on stage during campaign event

05:40

Jason Selvig of the Good Liars joins Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about his viral moment handing Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker gifts at his campaign event this week, and reacts to a new NBC poll showing voters in both parties would still vote for their party’s candidate even if they have flawed morals. Oct. 24, 2022

