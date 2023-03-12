"Sweet victory" for Asian representation possible at Oscars with "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Hollywood historian Katie Gee Salisbury discusses critically acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and how the 2022 film and its positive reception have broken new ground in representing Asian and Asian American communities on the silver screen. Salisbury said the film's leading actress, Michelle Yeoh has made remarkable strides in parallel with Anna May Wong, Hollywood's first Asian American movie star whose rise to fame was limited by racism and stereotyping in the film industry. "It's kind of a sweet victory to see Michelle Yeoh and other actors from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' this year in a position to win and maybe even sweep the Oscars this year," Salisbury said.March 12, 2023