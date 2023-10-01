“Personally, I can’t wait to take the vote to vacate” Rep. Ilhan Omar on a potential vote to oust Speaker McCarthy

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss both Matt Gaetz’s threat to oust Speaker McCarthy as well as the next 45 days before another potential government shutdown. When asked if she would vote, Rep. Omar said “yes ma’am.” Oct. 1, 2023